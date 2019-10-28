  • October 28, 2019

CATES: Halloween safety is top treat

CATES: Halloween safety is top treat

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 12:30 am

By Carol A. Cates, MSN, MBA, RN

Oh how this year has flown! It’s just amazing to me that Halloween is already here. I was walking by a shop earlier today and saw in the window, a Halloween décor sign that said, “No Claws, No Fangs, No Candy”, and started thinking about Halloween Safety. When my kids were small, I was so worried about the treat risk—we only went to houses of people we know, I meticulously looked at every treat to make sure it wasn’t tampered with, and anything homemade went straight in the trash. What I didn’t know then is that treats are only one of many risks for kids at Halloween.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, candy is not the biggest risk at Halloween for trick or treaters, the biggest risk is car-pedestrian accidents. The National Safety Council states that kids are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. As you are walking with your trick-or-treaters or sending them out on their own, please remember and teach these safe pedestrian rules: Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross. Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them. Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest crossings possible. Watch for cars that are turning or backing-up. Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars. Tell kids who are mature enough to go out without supervision to walk in groups, and stick to well-lit familiar areas. Carry glow sticks or flashlights and/or add reflective tape to costumes and treat bags to make trick-or-treaters more visible to drivers. Make sure costumes don’t obstruct vision and fit well so kids don’t trip and fall.

If you are driving on Halloween or other times where there may be child pedestrians, slow down! Be especially careful and alert in residential areas. Remember excited children can act in unpredictable ways. Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and curbs. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly. Get rids of distractions in your car—like your phone—and concentrate on the road and your surroundings. At twilight and after dark, watch for kids in dark costumes. Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween. Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30pm-9:30pm, so be especially alert during those times.

Costumes can be a hazard to kids as well. Make sure costumes are fire-resistant. Avoid masks because they can obstruct vision. Check Halloween make-up labels to make sure it is not toxic, and pre-test makeup on a small patch of skin to make sure the person wearing does not have a reaction to the make-up. Again, make sure costumes fit well, so they don’t trip, get tangled in the costume or make contact with flames. Make sure that any costume accessories like swords and knives are short, soft, and flexible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Safety Council all caution against wearing decorative contact lenses that are not fitted by an eye doctor.

To make your home safe, remove items from sidewalks, the porch or front year items people can trip over like garden hoses, toys, and bikes. Check and make sure outdoor lights are working properly, and make sure sidewalks and steps are free of slipping hazards. Keep your pets in a safe place so they don’t jump on trick-or-treaters, run away, or become frightened by strange or loud noises.

Have a safe, fun, and Happy Halloween!

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 12:30 am. | Tags: ,

