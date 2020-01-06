CATES: January can be alcohol free

One of the newest health trends is Dry January.

Dry January is when a person makes the decision to make the entire month of January alcohol free.

Dry January started as a public awareness campaign in the United Kingdom (UK) four years ago by a charity called Alcohol Change. The idea is a month of being alcohol free is a good way to reset a person’s relationship with alcohol. Over 2 million people now participate in Dry January in the UK, and it is a quickly growing trend here in the U.S.

An estimated 1 in five Americans participate in Dry January, as well. If you have heard about Dry January and are already taking the month off, or you are considering taking the next month as your “Dry January,” here are some things to consider.

One of the downsides of trying a Dry January, is that for some people cutting alcohol “cold turkey” can be dangerous. The risk is related to how much people drink prior to their Dry January, heavy and even moderate drinkers can experience alcohol withdrawal.

Alcohol withdrawal can cause severe health issues, even death, if it is not treated appropriately under the supervision of healthcare professionals. People who are considering, or participating in, Dry January need to remember that Dry January isn’t treatment for an alcohol use disorder.

A self-assessment tool that experts ask you to consider to determine if Dry January is right for you is the CAGE self-assessment tool: C= unsuccessful cut-down attempts in the past, A=annoyed. Do you feel annoyed by others commenting about your drinking? G=Guilt after drinking and E=eye-opener. Do you need a drink in the morning or notice other physical dependence? If you answer yes to any of these questions, speak to a health care provider before participating in Dry January.

For those without an alcohol use disorder, Dry January, has been shown to provide several benefits. The first benefit people see is better sleep. The National Sleep Foundation states that alcohol affect how quickly adenosine rises and then leaves your blood system, making rise quickly so you nod off, but then dissipate quickly, so people tend to wake up in the middle of the night and wake up groggy.

Alcohol also decreases the amount of REM sleep, so sleep is less restorative, Alcohol Change states that 70 percent of participants cite better sleep and 66 percent cite more energy.

The next benefit is a drop on the scale. Alcohol-laden drinks tend to be heavy in calories, and those calories are “liquid” calories, so they are not as filling as food calories. In addition, alcohol affects willpower, so people tend to eat more and make less healthy choices when they are drinking.

Benefit number three is financial. Alcohol Change states that 86 percent of Dry January participants saw a financial benefit with eliminating alcohol. Your skin may improve. Alcohol is a diuretic — that means it makes your kidneys take more water out of your system in the form of urine.

That can result is dry, lusterless skin. In addition, alcohol can increase hormones like estrogen and cortisol, and it can spike blood sugar, especially when it is part of a sugary drink. That combination can lead to increased breakouts.

Alcohol can suppress the body’s immune system. Studies have shown that two to five hours after drinking, levels of disease-fighting cells decrease. During cold and flu outbreak like we are seeing now, a depressed immune system is not a good thing.

Alcohol Change states 65 percent of their participants cite general improved health with Dry January. Lastly, a month without alcohol tends to decrease consumption year-round. 72 percent of Dry January participants are less likely to drink to intoxication or binge drink six months after participating in Dry January.

If you are not sure Dry January is right for you but you do want to reduce your alcohol intake, a mindful drinking compromise is “Dry-ish January.”

Drink cocktails that contain less alcohol than you usual cocktail or drinking smaller (a single versus a double), fewer cocktails, or adding in mocktails on some outings. As with most things, small changes in habits can over time make big impacts on your overall health.

Have a safe, happy and healthy New Year!