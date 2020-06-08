CATES: Social distancing and face masks

I was sent a meme recently about facemasks. It’s a bit crude, but it gets the point across. It compares wearing a facemask in a respiratory illness pandemic to wearing pants. In the meme it talks about how if we all ran around without pants and someone peed, lots of people would get wet, but if we all wear pants and someone pees, the chances are very high that only the person peeing gets wet. Facemasks work basically the same way—if we all wear them, the chances of someone else getting coronavirus or any other respiratory illness from someone they encounter goes down dramatically. I know some people feel like wearing a mask should be a choice, I do not disagree with that idea. What I hope is that everyone’s choice is to wear a facemask.

This week a Lancet, a very old and respected professional medical journal published a meta-analysis study about social distancing, face mask use and eye protection use. In the world of research, meta-analysis studies are king. There are many kinds of studies published in the medical world. The ones that generate ideas are usually case studies. Case studies are when doctors or other scientists see something out of the ordinary in a very small group of people or just one person. They are basically for letting other scientists know—I saw this, this is what I did, and how it worked, you might try this if you see something similar—and we need to look deeper into this problem if many people are seeing the same issues. When that happens, where more research is needed because things are being seen in more than just a couple of people, bigger research studies are conducted. Those studies are called qualitative or quantitative studies in the research world, depending on how the research is done. But basically in those studies random groups of people are looked at and analysis done based on treatments versus people who didn’t get the treatment. Those bigger studies are the ones were we figure out if treatments work or not. Drug trials are examples of these sorts of studies. Generally with those studies, the less people know about who is getting the treatment versus not and the more people who are included in the study, the more accurate the results are going to be.

Meta-analysis studies are king because meta-analysis studies look at multiple qualitative and quantitative studies. Meta-analysis studies don’t do the research, they analyze the research. They look at all of the research on a specific subject, and they come to conclusions based on all the results of all of those studies together. For instance, a meta-analysis study is done looking at the effectiveness of drug X. There are 3 studies that have been done on drug X. Study one gave the drug to 100 men and said the drug was very effective. Study two gave the drug to 50 women and 50 men and said the drug showed moderate results. Study 3 gave the drug to 100 women and said the drug was ineffective. If you just look at an individual study, you might not get the whole picture with drug X. If you are the doctor choosing to prescribe or not prescribe drug X, those conflicting studies, assuming you even saw all of them, can make it hard to decide how to best treat a patient. A meta-analysis would look at all of the studies and say drug X works well on men but not so well on women. This is very simplified, but I hope it helps you understand how meta-analysis works.

That is why this Lancet article is a really great thing. It shows that face masks, social distancing and eye protection really do slow the spread of the coronavirus. The researchers behind this meta-analysis looked at 172 studies from 16 countries across the globe—6 continents were represented in these studies—which means this is a huge amount of data looking at all sorts of people, men, women, old, young and every color of the rainbow. The looked at the COVID-19 virus as well as the other two potentially fatal coronaviruses, the viruses that cause SARS and MIRS. The found that transmission was 95% lower when people are at least a meter (a little more than 3 feet) than when people are close together, and the rates dropped even more the farther people were apart—that is why the 6 feet is a great distance to stay away from people if you can. You have less than a 95% chance of it being transmitted at that distance. It found that face masks—even single layer fabric masks dropped the risk of infection without distancing by a huge percentage, multiple layer fabric masks, dropped risk even more and masks designed to filter out particles as tiny as viruses like N-95 masks provided protection at a very high percentage. Eye protection also helps prevent transmission. When you combine social distancing with face masks and eye protection, the risk for infection less falls very low—less than 1%. None of those things completely remove risk, likely because there is always the issue of user error. I know even wearing a mask every day I am at work, I still occasionally catch myself touching my face. It is a very hard habit to break.

We can reopen, we can be outside in the world, this study proves we can do those things safely when people social distance as much as they can and wear face masks for those times they cannot. If you are not already wearing a face mask when you go out and about in the world, please consider doing so. As a final note, don’t forget to wash your hands often because as I said, touching your face is a hard habit to break.