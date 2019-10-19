Ben Powell
101919_HumanBean
Lexia Forester serves a coffee to a customer at the drive through window Friday afternoon. The Human Bean coffee shops across the country participated in the third annual "Coffee for a Cure 2019" Friday by donating all of their profits from the days coffee sales to the Medical Center Health System Foundation in support breast cancer awareness and treatments for the people in the Permian Basin.
Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 7:07 pm
The Human Bean to help support local breast cancer treatments
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The Human Bean location in Odessa, 2950 E. University Blvd., will be celebrating Coffee for a Cure 2019 today.
They are donating 100 percent of the profits from that day to local breast cancer agencies.
The money will go directly to the Medical Center Health System Foundation to help the patient navigation program for breast cancer patients, a news release said.
All The Human Bean locations across the country are participating in Coffee for a Cure 2019. This is the third year The Human Bean has teamed up with the Medical Center Health System Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and treatments here in the Permian Basin. They have raised nearly $6,000 the past two years, the release said.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Health,
Business
on
Friday, October 18, 2019 7:07 pm.
| Tags:
Rtt,
Medicine,
Health,
Clinical Medicine,
Breast Surgery,
Breast Cancer,
Cancer,
Breast Cancer Awareness,
Breast Cancer Haven,
Local Breast Cancer,
Medical Center Health System Foundation,
Odessa,
University Blvd.