The Human Bean to help support local breast cancer treatments

The Human Bean location in Odessa, 2950 E. University Blvd., will be celebrating Coffee for a Cure 2019 today.

They are donating 100 percent of the profits from that day to local breast cancer agencies.

The money will go directly to the Medical Center Health System Foundation to help the patient navigation program for breast cancer patients, a news release said.

All The Human Bean locations across the country are participating in Coffee for a Cure 2019. This is the third year The Human Bean has teamed up with the Medical Center Health System Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and treatments here in the Permian Basin. They have raised nearly $6,000 the past two years, the release said.