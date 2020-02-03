CATES: ICoronavirus risk in US low, but the situation is changing rapidly

Every day for the last several days, it seems the lead story on nearly every newscast has been about the Coronavirus, first discovered in Wuhan, China, and now being found in other countries. The spread of this virus reminds me in many ways of the SARS epidemic of several years ago. The both started in live animal markets in China, no one seems to know much about them, and their seeming rapid spread and ability to cause severe illness and even death is frightening. How to stop the spread of coronavirus and how to treat victims is of huge concern to the public, healthcare organizations, and state and local health departments, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The virus that is causing this condition is a type of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are called that because they are shaped like crowns—the English word for corona. There are seven types of coronaviruses that can affect people. The ones that are most familiar to people are the SARS virus and the MERS virus. The main symptoms of a coronavirus infection is fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you or someone you love has those symptoms and has been or been exposed to anyone who has been in Wuhan, China in the last two weeks, please seek medical attention immediately.

This species of coronavirus has been named the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus. It was first detected in Wuhan, China and was traced back to a large seafood and live animal market in Wuhan. One major difference between the outbreak now and the one in 2003 with the SARS virus is how China has reacted. With the SARS virus, they tried to keep the news to themselves—and the virus was transmitted to other countries who had no idea to watch for it—and it quickly got out of hand in several countries. This time, China was very quick to try to contain the virus in their own country, and they alerted other countries as well, so we knew to watch out for the spread of the virus outside China—which we are doing locally through the hospitals, clinics, and the health department, statewide through the Texas Department of State Health Services, and nationally through the CDC.

Coronaviruses are spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. For example: an infected person coughs or sneezes into their hand or a tissue, doesn’t wash their hands, touches a surface, which is then touched by another person, who then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth, and the virus enters their system causing an infection. Because this coronavirus is a new type, we are still learning about how it’s transmitted. Many things can affect that from how big the droplets need to be (measles, another type of virus, only needs the very tiniest of droplets to be transmitted for instance), to how long the virus can live on surfaces. Cold and flu viruses can live on surfaces for hours to days, viruses like HIV have very short life spans on surfaces—all of those things make a virus, very easy, or very hard to become infected. Coronaviruses are transmitted much like flu viruses, and so the very best practice to prevent infection with coronaviruses is to do the same things you should be doing to prevent the flu.

Unfortunately, unlike the flu, there is not currently a vaccine for coronavirus. But there are still many things you can do. The best thing you can do to avoid infections from respiratory viruses is wash your hands frequently; wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and if you do need to do that, wash your hands first. If you are sick, seek medical attention quickly, and other than going to see your health care provider, stay home so you don’t spread the virus. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash, and wash your hands. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC says that the risk of getting coronavirus here in the US is low. While we do have people here in the US that were infected in China, no person-to-person spread has been detected in the US. The situation, however, is changing rapidly. So please watch for media coverage on changes, or visit the CDC’s webpage frequently. Again if you are having symptoms and have been to Wuhan, China in the last 2 weeks, or have been exposed to someone who has been to Wuhan, China in the last 2 weeks, please seek medical attention immediately.