Odessa physicians part of sepsis experiment

Along with a team from Lubbock, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Regional Dean Dr. Gary Ventolini was part of a team that discovered that bacteria found in the body can prevent infection in burns.

Immediately following severe burns, a news release said, bacteria reach the wound from different sources, including the patient’s skin, gastrointestinal tract, respiratory tracts and health care-related human contact. Within the wound, bacteria multiply, establish an infection and move from the infected burn wound into the bloodstream, causing serious complications like sepsis, multiple-organ failure and death.

In modern burn units, the release said, more than 50 percent of deaths are attributed to septic shock and organ dysfunction. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an opportunistic pathogen, is among the different pathogens that cause sepsis in burn patients. This antibiotic-resistant bacterium produces several-destructive factors that make it critical to identify alternative treatments, the release said.

The Mayo Clinic website said sepsis is a “potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection. The body normally releases chemicals into the bloodstream to fight an infection. Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to these chemicals is out of balance, triggering changes that can damage multiple organ systems.”

To help reduce the risk of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection and associated complications, Abdul Hamood, a professor for the Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, and a team of collaborators, that included Ventolini, investigated the feasibility of developing a topical treatment unrelated to conventional antibiotics that can be used against Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Their study was published in the August issue of the Journal of Medical Microbiology.

“Because Pseudomonas aeruginosa has developed resistance to antibiotics, Taylor Lenzmeier, a TTUHSC graduate student and the study's lead author, said Hamood’s research uses probiotic bacteria and its superior by-products to prevent Pseudomonas infection,” the release said.

Ventolini said there are about 200 bugs inside the vagina and because of the Lactobacillus acidophilus, everything is quiet. The bacteria tested in the experiment is called Lactobacillus gasseri.

“But just by chance we find that these lactobacillus produce some bacteriocins and beside the hydrogen peroxide and lactic acid and other substances that knocks down completely the biofilm produced by the Pseudomonas,” Ventolini said.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa is one of the super bugs. In Vienna in … April 2017 I presented this abstract showing that the lactobacillus strains inhibited the biofilm developed by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The bacteria, in order to protect themselves they produce biofilms. It’s like a cocoon in which they grow,” he said.

Experiments were conducted on mice who received Lactobacilli biofilms and the other supernatant products survived. The ones that did not, died of sepsis.

Ventolini said since these are natural products, there is no rejection and they are easy to grow. They can be used with antibiotics or instead of antibiotics, he said.

“In this case, just with those byproducts of the lactobacilli we were able to basically knock down completely the Pseudomonas,” Ventolini said.

He said sepsis is a problem for burn victims and “everybody who is in the ICU that gets pneumonia, so it kills a lot of people annually.”

“A lot of deaths are due to the Pseudomonas, but there are hundreds of thousands every year because they are resistant to the Pseudomonas,” Ventolini said.

Ventolini said the Odessa campus is working with Lubbock, but the Odessa campus got the patents with the Pasteur Institute to grow the biofilms.

“Fifty-four universities applied for that patent and we were the only one granted because we were going to use the good bacteria. … ,” Ventolini said.

The bacteria can be harvested to treat men and it can be grown in 24 to 48 hours.

“We found a few years ago that the lactobacilli, they form biofilm,” Ventolini said. “We were the first one in the world to describe that that was in the Medical Hypothesis journal. They didn’t want to publish it because they didn’t believe. So after we demonstrated with this one that yes they produce biofilms then they published the hypothesis; first the study and then the hypothesis.”

Using lactobacillus strains could help reduce antibiotic resistance.

“That would help, of course, with the Pseudomonas itself. There are hundreds of thousands of people who die because they’re resistant so you save not just those ones but the other ones that have wounds and stay in the hospital for months,” Ventolini said.

Ventolini said Tech and the Pasteur Institute are going to look to see if other bacteria also are sensitive because that would be a “very, very good thing.”

In addition to Lenzmeier, Hamood's collaborators included Ventolini; TTUHSC graduate student Aatiya Ahmad; TTUHSC Research Associate Nithya S. Mudaliar, M.S.; Lt. Cmdr. Mark P. Simons, Lt. Chase Watters and Joshua A. Stanbro from the Naval Medical Research Center; John C. Zak, Ph.D., professor, associate dean and chair for the Department of Biological Sciences at Texas Tech University; and Jane A. Colmer-Hamood, Ph.D., TTUHSC associate professor.