CATES:Other emergency conditions still exist

As I am writing this article, we have had over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with nearly 80,000 deaths.

In Texas we’ve had over 10,000 cases and nearly 200 deaths. Those numbers are terrifying. I am so proud of the efforts that so many people in this community and across Texas and the U.S. are doing with social distancing to “flatten the curve” so those numbers are minimized.

As we are talking about the numbers of COVID-19 cases, however, one thing that I am hearing more and more from colleagues is where are all the other patients? We are noticing that we are not seeing other emergencies at the rates we were seeing them before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As bad as the numbers are for COVID-19, the numbers for heart disease are far worse.

According to the American Heart Association, 859,125 people died in the U.S. related to heart disease in 2017. That was more deaths from all forms of cancer and lower respiratory disease combined during the same time period.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the world. With those numbers, we still should be seeing heart attack and stroke patients in the hospital — at the same rates as before, but across the world, numbers of people seeking care for those conditions are decreasing.

The journal for the professional society of cardiologists in Spain, Revista Espanola de Cardiologia, published an article last week stating emergency procedures for heart attacks decreased in that country by 40 percent with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That doesn’t mean that people aren’t still having heart attacks and strokes, it just means they aren’t seeking care. In Hong Kong, reports are surfacing that people are waiting to seek care for heart attacks and strokes until the point when treatments are much less likely to be lifesaving.

Health care professionals believe that people are not seeking care for one of two reasons. Fear or benevolence.

Some people fear seeking care for heart attack or stroke symptoms because they do not want to come to the hospital or ride in an ambulance because they fear exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Telemedicine doctors are reporting being told by patients that they would rather die of a heart attack at home than risk getting the virus. Others are not seeking care because of benevolence. They try to wait to seek care thinking it will save a valuable hospital bed for someone who has the virus.

I completely understand both of those concerns. COVID-19 is very real and it has killed far too many people. It is normal to be scared. But someone who is having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke who does not seek care has a much higher chance of dying or being permanently disabled from those conditions than they have of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in an ambulance or at the hospital.

On the benevolence side, for both stroke and heart attacks, if they are treated early, when symptoms first appear, time in the hospital can be very short — sometimes just overnight.

But, when people wait until they are in trouble and have little choice but to seek treatment, those stays in the hospital can be considerably longer. The best thing you can do to help someone else if you are experiencing heart attack or stroke symptoms is not to delay care, but to seek care early. Not only will you spend less time in the hospital, but you are more likely to return to your normal life without complications — so it is less likely you will need to return to the hospital again in the future.

Please call 911 and seek care if you are having signs and symptoms of a heart attack or a stroke. Heart attack symptoms include: pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw, or back, nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats, fatigue, lightheadedness or sudden dizziness.

Stroke symptoms include: sudden weakness of one side of the face, sudden weakness in the arms or legs, particularly on one side of the body, and sudden changes in speech or sight. Don’t wait for COVID-19 to go away, heart attacks and strokes are things that are much better treated early.