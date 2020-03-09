GOOD SAMARITAN: The Importance of Targets

Planning a spring break or summer vacation? If yes, then you probably have a good idea of what you need to do to make this happen. A timeline, specific steps, and, as the time draws nearer, you start double checking to make certain that you are getting everything taken care of for this to be a successful event in your life. Otherwise, your desire may just become another wish that did not come to pass. Without knowing what you want to achieve and how to get there, your target/goal, the dream will most likely be just a thought.

In terms of goals for yourself, do you have any? Do you know what you want to be able to say about yourself by the end of this year? Or at the end of the next five years? Working toward goals/targets can give direction to your life, improve your self-view and mental health, and can provide a baseline (yard-stick) by which to measure your success. Here are a few suggestions for you to think about as you continue on your way in this new-year:

Describe what your life would be like if you hit your target, achieve your goal. How would it be different? Be very specific and describe it “in color.” The picture should be vivid with many details.

Find a symbol that represents your reaching your goal. Keep this symbol up front to help remind yourself that you are on a mission of self-improvement.

Make a poster board reminder to post pictures of what you want to accomplish. Keeping your vision in your sightline will help keep you motivated and inspired. Place pictures of little trophies or rewards all along the journey to give yourself as you accomplish a step toward your goal.

Remember: It’s all between your ears. It’s what you think. It’s your attitude. Find a word that inspires you to keep going even when you do not want to continue. Then remember how good it feels to be successful.

Write a letter to yourself describing why you have decided upon this particular target/goal. Give the stamped, self-addressed letter to a friend to mail to you on December 20 th . How do you want to feel when you open the letter?

Call Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas for your mental health needs (432-563-4144).