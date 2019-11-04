ORMC gets new pathology group

Odessa Regional Medical Center now has a pathology group that is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Frank H. Gannon is the medical director of Community Pathology Associates and a full professor of pathology and immunology and orthopedic surgery for Baylor.

Located on the west campus of ORMC, the hospital had a pathology lab previously. Gannon said the new lab conducts anatomic and clinical pathology. Anatomic pathology is when a pathologist examines a piece of tissue removed by a surgeon and determines a disease process.

Clinical pathology is any blood, urine or cerebral spinal fluid taken from someone that pathologists examine.

“It’s unfortunate. If a patient receives a diagnosis of cancer, a pathologist is the one that made that determination,” Gannon said.

He added that 70 to 80 percent of the tests are done on site at ORMC. If there is something they want to be sure about, or it’s unusual, they send it to Baylor.

During a given week, Gannon said 70 to 100, or even 150 anatomic tests will be performed. On the clinical side, it’s several thousand tests, he said.

“Almost all hospitals have a pathology lab,” Gannon said.

He said having one affiliated with Baylor provides a national and even international reputation.

“… The Department of Pathology alone employs over 400 people. That’s the backup Odessa Regional Medical Center now has,” Gannon said.

“… All of the surrounding clinics which we’ll be visiting can send samples and know the quality they have is top notch,” he added.

Gannon has been a pathologist for 25 years and medical director for 36 pathologists in 44 hospitals throughout Texas.

They also serve the hospital in Andrews.

“We wanted to make sure we’re providing the best possible patient care at ORMC before we started visiting the other hospitals in the area. We’re actually thrilled to be there. I was there for two weeks. I love the hospital. I love the people. It’s fabulous,” he said.

The group is called Community Pathology because back when Baylor College of Medicine split from Baylor University there was an agreement in place that Baylor College of Medicine could only use the name in certain areas of Texas.

“That’s why we have a name that doesn’t have the word Baylor in it,” Gannon said.

He added that Community Pathology plans to stay for the long term.

“We fully intend to be there until the building falls down of old age,” Gannon said.

He added that their commitment is not only to ORMC but Odessa and the Permian Basin.

The agreement is to provide services. Gannon said they handle employee and equipment costs so no money changed hands.

“I can’t stress this enough. Patient care is like numbers one through three on our list. Everything else comes after — and quality patient care,” Gannon said.

The medical director on site is Dr. Kim Murphy, who has been a pathologist for 34 years.

Murphy arrived three weeks ago. He is board-certified in anatomic and clinical “so the lab is my home.”

He said the number of specimens seen at ORMC is about 400,000 total a year, which is “about normal” for a hospital its size.

“Our turnaround time for the clinical most specimens that are collected in a tube — blood, cerebral spinal fluid, urine — most of those tests are routine and a routine turnaround time is four hours. If a physician or health care provider wants an immediate, or as fast as possible turnaround time, those are called stats; that’s one hour turnaround,” Murphy said.

Anatomical pathology used to be conducted by the surgeon, but after a while, the volume became too much and so the practice of pathology was born. Murphy said that was back in the 1920s or 30s.

Originally from Nashville, Tenn., Murphy spent some time in the Permian Basin as a baby. His father was an oilfield worker. His mother was a nurse.

“Dad decided to go back to college, so we moved from Odessa to Austin. And after he graduated college, he got a job in Florida. So we moved to Florida; lived there for about seven or eight years, moved back to Tennessee, and then I went to high school in Indiana and I went to college in Philadelphia came back to Tennessee to go to medical school and do my residency in Memphis. When I finished my residency, I joined the Air Force and moved to San Antonio. I’ve been in Texas ever since. That was 1985,” Murphy said.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and went to medical school at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine at Memphis. He did his residency at Methodist Hospital in Memphis.

Murphy had no plans to go into medicine.

“I wanted to be an airline pilot. That’s what I wanted to be. When I went to apply, I quickly learned that I did not have the vision for it. I did not have 20-20 uncorrected, both eyes, which back then that’s what was required,” Murphy said. “So medical school was Plan B.”

He thought about becoming a chemical engineering, but that didn’t appeal.

“For me, when I was in medical school and going through my clinical rotations, I discovered I could not handle sleep deprivation. I thought I could do it, but I realized I couldn’t so that ruled out surgery, OB-GYN, some of the internal medicine specialties and so forth. Radiology just didn’t appeal to me that much, anesthesiology, which with a chemistry background I thought anesthesiology would appeal to me … (It) just didn’t appeal to me,” Murphy said.

“A friend of mine did a pathology rotation and I decided to do one, too. That was my lightbulb moment when I looked through the microscope,” he said.

He had heard people talk about disease processes, but when he looked through a microscope, he could see it in action.

“That was a revelation. That was astounding. I realized right then and there that was what I wanted to do,” Murphy said.

He added that he views his job as critical because doctors receive pathology reports, but those are just words on paper.

“… But the next step is to act on those words, so I understand that my job results in an effect on the patient so I view my job as critical. I have to be as precise and as accurate as possible so the patient treatment is appropriate,” Murphy said.

He has three histologists that work with him. They take the tissue that he dissects and put it into glass slides so he can look at them under a microscope.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” Murphy said.

He said there are local variations of particular disease processes.

“For example, the first week I was here I saw two cases of a particular type of lung infection called coccidioides immitis. That is a fungus infection. It’s a particular type of fungus and it’s common in the arid desert areas like West Texas, New Mexico and Arizona,” Murphy said.

He added that it is inhaled and causes a fungal pneumonia.

“Our basic job is to look for precancerous conditions and cancer. In the oil-producing areas, there are in my opinion, a higher incidence of certain types of cancer,” Murphy said.

Asked what kinds, Murphy said he didn’t have hard data on that.

“But in my experience, I’ve seen and heard and talked to other pathologists. For example, they’ll say I don’t believe how many cases of leukemia I have at my location. … I don’t ask exactly what types. We don’t get into the nitty gritty that much.”

Murphy said the plan is for him to stay in Odessa for many years. He and his wife, Susan, have a daughter. He said everyone at ORMC has been very welcoming and helpful.

Chief Medical Officer Stacey Brown is pleased to have Community Pathology Associates on board, as well.

“… This relationship will allow ORMC to have on-site pathology coverage under Baylor’s umbrella which includes high quality pathologists who will make Odessa their home. ORMC welcomes Dr. Kim Murphy, a board-certified pathologist with Baylor, as our full-time onsite medical director,” Brown said in an email.

Murphy said his profession stays interesting because you don’t necessarily know what you’re going to find.

“The docs do a great job. Sometimes they just need help knowing what they’re dealing with,” Murphy said.