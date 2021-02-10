You can’t stop the beet: A beet cupcake recipe

Beets are a funny little vegetable, aren’t they? For some, they’re definitely an acquired taste. For others, the beets at the salad bar have no chance.

These dark hued roots have had a marketing makeover. Just like their other veggie friends, kale and cauliflower, beets are growing in popularity.

Beets are a good source of fiber, folate, antioxidants, phytonutrients and nitric oxide, which make them perfect for a heart healthy diet. Their beautiful red color is a perfect way to make an all natural dye.

The antioxidants and phytonutrients in beets are noteworthy. Check out these facts:

Beets have more antioxidants than all other common veggies with the exception of artichokes, red cabbage, kale and bell peppers

The red hue of beets is a phytonutrient called betalain which have proven to be potent cancer fighters

Now, on to the nitric oxide. The nitrates in beets have two benefits. But before we get to that, let’s make sure that you know this is not the nitrates of processed meats but rather sodium nitrate found in leafy greens, beets and a few other lucky veggies. Okay, back to the benefits. First, the nitrates in beets can help reduce blood pressure, which is perfect for this Heart Health month. Second, they can reduce the amount of oxygen needed by our muscles during exercise.

A study determined that subjects who ate a serving of whole beets daily for several days could run faster than they could after eating any other vegetable!

So if we haven’t convinced you yet, let us leave you with one last beet fact — A survey found that those who eat beets on a regular basis have a lower risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and diseases of the digestive tract.

Okay, let’s say we’ve convinced you but you’re not quite sure how to begin adding beets. If you aren’t one of those that clear out the beets from the salad bar then let us suggest this amazing Chocolate Cupcake recipe perfect for anyone you love this Valentine’s day weekend.

The beets’ earthy taste is perfectly masked by the chocolate but provides the perfect amount of moisture for a delicate cupcake and the 3g of fiber, which is unheard of in a cupcake, will help you stick to just one.

Happy Valentine’s Day and Heart Healthy Month! Follow us on www.happyandnourished.com for more great recipes and tips!