Wine, good time?

We’ve heard it time and time again that red wine is good for the heart, but is it really? There are plenty of studies out there and will continue to be.

An important factor here to note is that there are so many other factors going on with individuals in these studies that research can’t control. What we can look at is the association between intake and (fill in the blank with whatever the researcher is trying to prove).

So it’s not just red wine that has these magical properties but alcohol in general. But for the sake of this article, let’s talk about red wine!

The key component is a substance called resveratrol which is found in the skin of wine grapes (and also found in some other berries and peanuts). Resveratrol is a polyphenol which is a classification of an antioxidant. And we all know how good those are for us!

So when we boil the research down, drinking in moderation may:

Reduce damage to blood vessels

Reduce LDL

Help prevent blood clots

Decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer

Reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes

Increase of bone mineral density

All of this being said, this doesn’t make the case for non drinkers to start drinking, unless they want to enjoy the taste and the potential health benefits.

As always, too much alcohol can have harmful effects, so don’t go overindulging on wine for its antioxidant properties. The current guidelines are one 5oz glass for a female and two glasses for a male. The Mediterranean diet is a good starting point to showcase how wine and food moderation along with lifestyle choices can bring many lifelong benefits.