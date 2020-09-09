  • September 9, 2020

Wine, good time? - Odessa American: Food

Wine, good time?

Posted: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 3:30 am

Wine, good time? By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

We’ve heard it time and time again that red wine is good for the heart, but is it really? There are plenty of studies out there and will continue to be.

An important factor here to note is that there are so many other factors going on with individuals in these studies that research can’t control. What we can look at is the association between intake and (fill in the blank with whatever the researcher is trying to prove).

So it’s not just red wine that has these magical properties but alcohol in general. But for the sake of this article, let’s talk about red wine!

The key component is a substance called resveratrol which is found in the skin of wine grapes (and also found in some other berries and peanuts). Resveratrol is a polyphenol which is a classification of an antioxidant. And we all know how good those are for us!

So when we boil the research down, drinking in moderation may:

  • Reduce damage to blood vessels
  • Reduce LDL
  • Help prevent blood clots
  • Decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer
  • Reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes
  • Increase of bone mineral density

All of this being said, this doesn’t make the case for non drinkers to start drinking, unless they want to enjoy the taste and the potential health benefits.

As always, too much alcohol can have harmful effects, so don’t go overindulging on wine for its antioxidant properties. The current guidelines are one 5oz glass for a female and two glasses for a male. The Mediterranean diet is a good starting point to showcase how wine and food moderation along with lifestyle choices can bring many lifelong benefits.

Dietitian Pairings

Gruner Veltliner

Appetizer: goat cheese, grapefruit, snow peas, pistachios

Dinner: Cauliflower rice with peas, carrots, quinoa, ground turkey, and green onion stir fry

Sauvignon Blanc

Appetizer: gruyere, green apple, rainbow carrots, pine nuts

Dinner: grilled shrimp ceviche with market street chips

Oaked chardonnay

Appetizer: smoked gouda, cashews, pear, sweet bell pepper

Dinner: grilled chicken, sauteed green beans almondine, garlic couscous

Rose

Appetizer: feta and ricotta whipped together drizzled with honey cracked black pepper and diced green onion, strawberries, bruschetta, hazelnuts

Dinner: pork chops with an apple and cherry reduction, parmesan polenta and steamed brussels sprouts

Pinot Noir

Appetizer: Root vegetable crudite, burrata topped with sauteed wild mushrooms caramelized figs and toasted pine nuts,

Dinner: lamb stuffed eggplant with toasted pine nuts

Red Blend

Appetizer: swiss cheese, beet/walnut/chickpea hummus, plums

Dinner: pork tenderloin stuffed with rosemary, onions and mushrooms, roasted carrots and potatoes

Cabernet Sauvignon (and Bordeaux)

Appetizer: Blue Cheese, pecans, blackberries, mushrooms

Dinner: filet mignon, roasted asparagus and roasted rosemary red potatoes

Syrah

Appetizer: sharp cheddar cheese, walnuts, grapes, olives

Dinner: ground bison, sauteed spinach, sweet potato

Posted in on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 3:30 am.

