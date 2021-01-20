  • January 20, 2021

Who doesn’t want cake for breakfast? - Odessa American: Food

e-Edition Subscribe

Who doesn’t want cake for breakfast?

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:30 am

Who doesn’t want cake for breakfast? By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

Dietitians always like to focus on an all-inclusive approach to creating your food lifestyle. Be cautious of when diets suggest you eliminate certain foods or whole food groups out of the diet.

With the right guidance, cake for breakfast can be possible...even during diet season of the new year!

Unless you have an allergy or intolerance we suggest incorporating all foods in your diet in a healthy and fun way. It’s also important to be mindful if you eliminate something from your diet, you might end up over-indulging later. So, you must find your moderation. While we aren’t suggesting you eat cake alone for breakfast this is a fun way to incorporate it!

It’s citrus season, so this recipe is a perfect way to incorporate some of those delicious oranges. They are so flavorful and sweet right now. Try this with navel oranges or go out on a limb and try a Cara Cara orange, which has a pink color to it. Sumo Oranges are also another fun variety to try. They look like little Sumo wrestlers, but not nearly as tough! Not to be neglected is the fact that they are full of vitamin C, which is important for your immune system and helps rebuild collagen in the skin.

Pistachios have many wonderful benefits, including help with weight management. One serving provides you with a whopping 49 nuts for only 160 calories and 6 grams of protein! Research has shown that including these in diets helps to promote healthy weight loss through satiety.

Also, if you eat pistachios in the shell, this further helps with weight management by slowing down eating, which could lead to greater fullness. Sounds pretty great right? Well the benefits don’t end there!

Did you know that eating pistachios with carb-containing foods can help improve blood glucose response and insulin sensitivity! WOW! The protein, fiber, and healthy fat combination of pistachios are a real winner.

Adding in the plain Greek yogurt helps your body, too. First, those important probiotics are found abundantly in the yogurt. This recipe uses the plain yogurt since there is plenty of sweetness coming from the cake… a little swap if you will. The Greek style yogurt is also a great source of protein.

So now you know how to have your cake and eat it, too!

Citrus Yogurt Bowl w/Angel Food Cake Croutons

What You Need:

1/2 c. Plain Greek Yogurt

1/8 Angel Food Cake from Bakery

1 Clementine

1 oz. Pistachios

4 Mint Leaves

How It’s Made:

Preheat oven to 350

Cut angel food cake into 1/2 inch squares

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place angel food cake on top

Bake for 5-7 minutes

Peel and break apart clementine

Roughly chop pistachios

Chiffonade mint

In a bowl, place yogurt on bottom and layer on clementines, angel food cake croutons, pistachios, and mint

Posted in on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain Shower
37°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: N at 2mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 48°/Low 43°
Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 43°
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 42°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 50°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]