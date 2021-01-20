Who doesn’t want cake for breakfast?

Dietitians always like to focus on an all-inclusive approach to creating your food lifestyle. Be cautious of when diets suggest you eliminate certain foods or whole food groups out of the diet.

With the right guidance, cake for breakfast can be possible...even during diet season of the new year!

Unless you have an allergy or intolerance we suggest incorporating all foods in your diet in a healthy and fun way. It’s also important to be mindful if you eliminate something from your diet, you might end up over-indulging later. So, you must find your moderation. While we aren’t suggesting you eat cake alone for breakfast this is a fun way to incorporate it!

It’s citrus season, so this recipe is a perfect way to incorporate some of those delicious oranges. They are so flavorful and sweet right now. Try this with navel oranges or go out on a limb and try a Cara Cara orange, which has a pink color to it. Sumo Oranges are also another fun variety to try. They look like little Sumo wrestlers, but not nearly as tough! Not to be neglected is the fact that they are full of vitamin C, which is important for your immune system and helps rebuild collagen in the skin.

Pistachios have many wonderful benefits, including help with weight management. One serving provides you with a whopping 49 nuts for only 160 calories and 6 grams of protein! Research has shown that including these in diets helps to promote healthy weight loss through satiety.

Also, if you eat pistachios in the shell, this further helps with weight management by slowing down eating, which could lead to greater fullness. Sounds pretty great right? Well the benefits don’t end there!

Did you know that eating pistachios with carb-containing foods can help improve blood glucose response and insulin sensitivity! WOW! The protein, fiber, and healthy fat combination of pistachios are a real winner.

Adding in the plain Greek yogurt helps your body, too. First, those important probiotics are found abundantly in the yogurt. This recipe uses the plain yogurt since there is plenty of sweetness coming from the cake… a little swap if you will. The Greek style yogurt is also a great source of protein.

So now you know how to have your cake and eat it, too!