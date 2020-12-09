  • December 9, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 3:30 am

Warm up with Hamburger Minestrone Soup By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

There is nothing like a warm cup of soup on a chilly night. But sometimes, the canned version just doesn’t cut it. This Hamburger Minestrone Soup is full of protein from the meat and beans, as well as lots of fiber from the vegetables, beans and whole grain pasta!

And since December is a month when cooking a homemade dinner can sometimes prove challenging, this soup comes together quickly and provides a hearty, but healthy meal.

Fiber is a popular topic these days, and for good reason! It is a type of carbohydrate found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and beans. However, unlike other forms of carbohydrates that are broken down into sugar molecules, fiber passes through the body unchanged.

Because of this, fiber helps to promote regularity and prevent constipation, as well as regulate how the body uses sugars.

High intake of dietary fiber has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, diverticular disease, breast cancer and constipation! Unfortunately, Americans typically don’t consume the recommended amount of fiber needed to reap the benefits that fiber can provide.

The bottom-line is that we could all stand to consume more foods that contain fiber, as these foods also contain many other nutrients that promote health and well-being! This soup is a great place to start, and all the flavors will leave you so satisfied that you will forget how great it is for you!

Canned items sometimes to get a bad rap. However, did you know that sometimes that cooking and canning process actually helps your body access some of the nutrients a little easier? Canning is a process that was developed as a means of preserving foods. Foods are prepared and sealed in cans before being exposed to high heat to kill bacteria and prevent spoilage.

But when it comes to consuming nutrient-dense foods such as fruit, vegetables, and legumes, canned can be a great option. The canning process does not significantly affect the nutrient profile of your favorite fruits and vegetables – sometimes it improves it. Did you know that canned tomatoes and corn have higher antioxidant levels than their fresh counterparts?

Canned foods have gotten a bad rap in the heart-healthy community because salt is often added as a preservative. To help keep the sodium low, choose ingredients that have no salt added or are reduced sodium. Also, if you rinse the canned beans, you can significantly reduce the sodium content.

Hamburger Minestrone Soup

Prep time 5 mins

Cook time 25 mins

Total time 30 mins

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked small elbow macaroni (or other small shell pasta)

1 pound 93% lean ground beef

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 (32-ounce) carton beef broth, low sodium

1 (16-ounce) Signature Kitchen frozen mixed vegetables

1 (16-ounce) Signature Kitchen canned dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) Signature Kitchen can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

2-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Cook pasta according to package directions. While pasta is cooking, cook beef and onions in a dutch oven or large saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until beef is browned and no longer pink. Crumble beef while cooking with a wooden spoon or spatula. Drain off grease in a colander and return to dutch oven or saucepan.

2. Add remaining ingredients and stir well to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

3. Drain cooked pasta and add to soup. Stir well to combine and cook until heated through. Discard bay leaf before serving.

