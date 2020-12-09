Warm up with Hamburger Minestrone Soup

There is nothing like a warm cup of soup on a chilly night. But sometimes, the canned version just doesn’t cut it. This Hamburger Minestrone Soup is full of protein from the meat and beans, as well as lots of fiber from the vegetables, beans and whole grain pasta!

And since December is a month when cooking a homemade dinner can sometimes prove challenging, this soup comes together quickly and provides a hearty, but healthy meal.

Fiber is a popular topic these days, and for good reason! It is a type of carbohydrate found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and beans. However, unlike other forms of carbohydrates that are broken down into sugar molecules, fiber passes through the body unchanged.

Because of this, fiber helps to promote regularity and prevent constipation, as well as regulate how the body uses sugars.

High intake of dietary fiber has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, diverticular disease, breast cancer and constipation! Unfortunately, Americans typically don’t consume the recommended amount of fiber needed to reap the benefits that fiber can provide.

The bottom-line is that we could all stand to consume more foods that contain fiber, as these foods also contain many other nutrients that promote health and well-being! This soup is a great place to start, and all the flavors will leave you so satisfied that you will forget how great it is for you!

Canned items sometimes to get a bad rap. However, did you know that sometimes that cooking and canning process actually helps your body access some of the nutrients a little easier? Canning is a process that was developed as a means of preserving foods. Foods are prepared and sealed in cans before being exposed to high heat to kill bacteria and prevent spoilage.

But when it comes to consuming nutrient-dense foods such as fruit, vegetables, and legumes, canned can be a great option. The canning process does not significantly affect the nutrient profile of your favorite fruits and vegetables – sometimes it improves it. Did you know that canned tomatoes and corn have higher antioxidant levels than their fresh counterparts?

Canned foods have gotten a bad rap in the heart-healthy community because salt is often added as a preservative. To help keep the sodium low, choose ingredients that have no salt added or are reduced sodium. Also, if you rinse the canned beans, you can significantly reduce the sodium content.