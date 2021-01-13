Tortilla soup and chopped salad start 2021 off right

Well it is officially 2021! The Dietitians at Market Street have been working very hard preparing for 2021 and we are very happy to encourage you to get off to a good start this year!

After all, it’s not about how many times you stop but how many times you start. This year, let’s focus on starting to eat healthy, starting to focus on health or maybe starting to learn to cook. Maybe it’s starting to cook again or starting to try new recipes.

It’s going to be a fun year and we are so excited to start January with an easy recipe that includes a unique way to use a salad kit! Let’s take a look at why some of those greens are important to include in your diet.

Did you know that green fruits and vegetables are high in Vitamin A, C and K? Well the nutritional value doesn’t stop there, you also get disease fighting phytochemicals specific to the green color of the food.

Well, if this has convinced you to eat more green fruits and vegetables, then did you also know that eating green produce can also help with weight management? These foods are lower in calorie and higher in fiber which promotes a feeling of fullness.

If you are looking for the most healthful varieties, we recommend picking lettuce that has a vibrant green color as well as the looseleaf varieties such as Bibb, arugula, watercress, or romaine lettuce.

Research shows that these tend to be higher in phytonutrients, or disease fighting properties, and are nutritionally better for you. Also did you know that if you tear your lettuce and store it in a sealed bag with small holes poked in it you can increase the phytonutrient content of your lettuce?

This tortilla soup is delicious, but also provides you with important green vegetables.

The cabbage, kale, romaine lettuce and DOLE® Green Onions add hearty, filling texture. Even further, the included dressing gives the soup a yummy creaminess and a smoky, tangy flavor. For an extra boost of creaminess, you could even add some diced avocado for a home-run of green for dinner tonight!

A few more tips: Market Street/United Supermarkets have a $1 off digital deal for the chopped salads! Just download to your REWARDS account - no coupon cutting needed! Also, our team of dietitians has put together a downloadable cookbook with lots of recipes. The recipes are also sorted with ideas for healthy Keto friendly, Paleo friendly, Plant-based friendly recipes and just plain ol’ healthy recipes. Visit www.happyandnourished.com/start to download your free copy!