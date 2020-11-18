  • November 18, 2020

Thanksgiving faves: Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Thanksgiving faves: Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Posted: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 3:30 am

By Taylor Sutton, MS, RD United Supermarkets' Lifestyle Desk

While many of us are ready for the Christmas season, let’s not pass Thanksgiving all together. Here’s another great pumpkin pie recipe, but this time in the form of a smoothie.

We’ve talked about pumpkin several times. This time, let’s focus more on the yogurt.

We partnered with our friends at Chobani to not only bring you a great recipe, with good nutrients, but also a good deal.

Not only are these a great price at Market Street and United Supermarkets this month, but we also have an offer to try one Chobani Complete Single Serve free! Just add the digital coupon to your REWARDS account and try one free this month!

It is no secret that protein is an important part of a balanced diet. Equally important is what type of proteins we eat and how much. Chobani Complete is not only an excellent source of high-quality protein, but also one of the best-used proteins by the body.

Chobani Complete delivers real protein from real food with all of the nine essential amino acids that cannot be produced by the human body (3). It is also a powerhouse of other nutrients such as naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Prebiotics are the food that probiotics need to work. This yogurt contains both prebiotic fibers and probiotics so your body can get the best possible benefits of both worlds.

While fiber-containing foods helps keep your body regular and your digestion on track, they also keep you feeling full and satisfied. Another benefit of prebiotic fiber is that it is naturally sweet and calorie-free.

Those probiotics are so beneficial to our bodies. They are the focus of many studies, including how they may have a role in helping to prevent illnesses such as diabetes, dementia, depression, and others. What we do know for sure is those probiotics play a big role in helping our immune system function properly.

Our small intestine secretes a digestive enzyme called lactase to digest lactose. If our digestive system produces too little lactase, or none at all, we cannot properly digest lactose.

In Chobani Complete, they apply natural enzymes to their Greek Yogurt-making process to break down and transform lactose into simple sugars (glucose and galactose) in order to provide better digestibility.

Both glucose and galactose are significantly sweeter than the original lactose, which is why Chobani Complete tastes so much sweeter than regular yogurt.

Chobani Complete tastes satisfyingly sweet thanks to the enzymatic process that breaks down lactose and its added good source of prebiotic fiber.

On top of its sweet yogurt base, Chobani Complete contains real fruit and sweeteners such as monk fruit and stevia leaf extracts found in nature.

While it is great tasting on its own, here’s a recipe for combining it with that beloved pumpkin spice (and pumpkin puree, of course).

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Ingredients

1/4 cup Chobani® Complete Vanilla Greek Yogurt

3/4 cup pumpkin purée

1/2 each banana

1/2 cup ice

1/2 cup Chobani® Oat Plain

2 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

Blend all ingredients together on high for 15 seconds and serve. Divide into 2 glasses and serve.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: ,

