Smart snacking with a twist of Fall

Have you ever had a hunger pain in-between meals? This is a very natural response your body produces to let you know it’s hungry!

Well, you might be thinking, “I just ate an hour ago,” or “I don’t have time right now,” or even “I don’t like snacking.” There are so many things that go through the mind in order to mitigate this response.

Ask yourself this though, what if I had a snack and gave into this feeling of hunger? What would happen? Also, what would happen if you didn’t? It is not a bad thing to snack. You just have to do it the right way.

A lot of people think about snacking as a taboo thing when it really just comes down to what you are snacking on. Just like any other meal, as long as you are putting nutrient rich things into your body...you will be fine.

While it is our first reaction when thinking about snacking to think about potato chips, cookies, candy and other unhealthy foods, there are plenty of ways to satisfy your craving without resorting to junk food.

Here are some nutrient packed solutions for a small snack that can help tide you over until your next meal:

Beef jerky w/ dried cranberries

Pretzels and carrots with hummus

Pistachios, honey roasted cashews, and dark chocolate almonds

Beanitos chips with guacamole

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Kodiak bear cinnamon crackers with dark chocolate hummus

Skinny dipped almonds

Boom Chicka Pop or Skinny Pop Popcorn

Greek yogurt with bear naked granola

Mozzarella cheese with canned black olives

String cheese with cherry tomatoes

Assorted bell peppers dipped in salsa

Sliced cucumbers and fajita seasoning

Grapes with yogurt covered almonds

Pears with walnuts

Toast a whole grain waffle and top with low-fat Greek yogurt and peaches

Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on hot popcorn

Put cubes of low-fat cheese and grapes on pretzel sticks for some mini kabobs

Fill an ice cream cone with cut-up fruit and top with low fat yogurt

As usual, serving size is important here. Keep it small...snack size vs. meal size. But what about when you just want something sweet? Or salty? Or both? When it comes to snacking, remember the 80/20 rule still applies. During 80 percent of the time we should be eating healthy foods, but it’s ok to indulge 20 percent of the time.

To help with that sweet/salty tooth, here’s a fun fall snack idea!