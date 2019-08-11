  • August 11, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: August 2 through August 6

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: August 2 through August 6

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:00 am

Odessa American

These are the food inspection scores for August 2 through August 6 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

AUG. 2

  • 100: Holiday Inn Express, 1800 S. Highway 385.
  • 100: Starbucks, 205 E. Fifth St.

AUG. 6

  • 93: Starbucks #26367, 5011 E. 42nd St.
  • 100: Bahama Buck's, 8240 E. Highway 191.

