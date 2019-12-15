ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Dec. 5 through Dec. 11

These are the food inspection scores for Dec. 5 through Dec. 11 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

DEC. 5

98: Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave.

Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave. 99: Pease Elementary School, 1800 W. 22nd St.

DEC. 6

98: Café San Blas, 216 E. Eighth St.

Café San Blas, 216 E. Eighth St. 100: McDonald's #1316, 1800 E. Eighth St.

McDonald's #1316, 1800 E. Eighth St. 100: Noel Elementary School, 2200 Newcomb Drive.

DEC. 10

95: Sam's BBQ, 1306 E. Seventh St.

Sam's BBQ, 1306 E. Seventh St. 100: El Alegre Mexican Grill, 5204 W. 16th St.

El Alegre Mexican Grill, 5204 W. 16th St. 100: Gonzales Elementary School, 2700 Disney St.

Gonzales Elementary School, 2700 Disney St. 100: Julie's To Go, 12028 W. University Blvd.

DEC. 11