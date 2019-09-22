Ector County Resturant Report: Sept. 12 through Sept. 17.

These are the food inspection scores for Sept. 12 through Sept. 17 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
SEPT. 12
- 99: Pease Elementary School, 1800 W. 22nd St.
SEPT. 17
- 94: Downing Elementary School, 1480 N. Knox Ave.
- 94: Murry Fly Elementary School, 11688 W. Westview Road.
