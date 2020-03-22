ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: March 11 through March 18

These are the food inspection scores for March 11 through March 18 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

MARCH 11

94: Subway #7450, 3828 Andrews HWY, 94

MARCH 17

82: Tropical Stop, 4101 E. 42nd St.

93: JumBurrito, 2411 N. County Road W.

93: Texas Roadhouse, 4221 N. Grandview Ave.

94: Pizza Hut #35511, 2625 N. County Road W.

97: PH Pho House, 2421 N. County Road W.

98: La Burreria, 2511 N. County Road W.

100: Backyard Butchers Food Drive, 4101 E. 42nd St.

MARCH 18