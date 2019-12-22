ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Dec. 12 through Dec. 18

These are the food inspection scores for Dec. 12 through Dec. 18 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

DEC. 12

100: Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St.

100: Burleson Elementary School, 3900 N. Golder Ave.

DEC. 13

99: Buddy West Elementary School, 2225 W. Sycamore Drive.

99: Cavazos Elementary School, 9301 W. 16th St.

DEC. 17

93: Carver Early Education Center, 600 College Ave.

95: Jose Chuy's #2, 826 W. Clements Ave.

97: Downing Elementary School, 1480 N. Knox Ave.

100: Hays Elementary School, 1101 E. Monahans St.

100: Lamar Early Education Center, 1101 Lettie Lee Ave.

100: Murry Fly Elementary School, 11688 W. Westview Road.

DEC. 18