ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Sept. 24 through Oct. 2

These are the food inspection scores for Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

SEPT. 24

100: Elite Nutrition, 620 N. Grant Ave.

SEPT. 26

97: Alfredo's Paleteria, 410 W. University Blvd.

SEPT. 27

98: Starbucks, 205 E. Fifth St.

98: Starbucks, 205 E. Fifth St.

100: Odessa Marriott Hotel and Downtown Convention Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
100: West Texas Swap Meet at Permian Basin Oil Burners, 4021 N. Kermit Highway.

SEPT. 30

100: Burleson Elementary School, 3900 N. Golder Ave.

100: Burleson Elementary School, 3900 N. Golder Ave.
100: Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

OCT. 1

80: Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway.

80: Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway.
98: Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave.

100: Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave.
100: Noel Elementary School, 2200 Newcomb Drive.

OCT. 2