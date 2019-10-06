  • October 6, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 - Odessa American: Restaurant Report

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Sept. 24 through Oct. 2

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 6, 2019 4:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

These are the food inspection scores for Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

SEPT. 24

  • 100: Elite Nutrition, 620 N. Grant Ave.

SEPT. 26

  • 97: Alfredo's Paleteria, 410 W. University Blvd.

SEPT. 27

  • 98: Starbucks, 205 E. Fifth St.
  • 100: Odessa Marriott Hotel and Downtown Convention Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
  • 100: West Texas Swap Meet at Permian Basin Oil Burners, 4021 N. Kermit Highway.

SEPT. 30

  • 100: Burleson Elementary School, 3900 N. Golder Ave.
  • 100: Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

OCT. 1

  • 80: Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway.
  • 98: Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave.
  • 100: Noel Elementary School, 2200 Newcomb Drive.

OCT. 2

  • 94: Subway #57264, 820 N. County Road W.
  • 97: Goliad Elementary School, 501 E. 52nd St.
  • 99: Stars Drive-In #3, 1402 N. County Road W.
  • 100: Austin Montessori Magnet Elementary School, 901 N. Lee Ave.
  • 100: Buddy West Elementary School, 2225 W. Sycamore Drive.
  • 100: Cavazos Elementary School, 9301 W. 16th St.
  • 100: McAlister's Deli #1360, 2744 N. County Road W.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.

Posted in on Sunday, October 6, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 61%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 53°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 53°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 64°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]