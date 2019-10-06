ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Sept. 24 through Oct. 2

These are the food inspection scores for Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
SEPT. 24
- 100: Elite Nutrition, 620 N. Grant Ave.
SEPT. 26
- 97: Alfredo's Paleteria, 410 W. University Blvd.
SEPT. 27
- 98: Starbucks, 205 E. Fifth St.
- 100: Odessa Marriott Hotel and Downtown Convention Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
- 100: West Texas Swap Meet at Permian Basin Oil Burners, 4021 N. Kermit Highway.
SEPT. 30
- 100: Burleson Elementary School, 3900 N. Golder Ave.
- 100: Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Ave.
OCT. 1
- 80: Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway.
- 98: Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave.
- 100: Noel Elementary School, 2200 Newcomb Drive.
OCT. 2
- 94: Subway #57264, 820 N. County Road W.
- 97: Goliad Elementary School, 501 E. 52nd St.
- 99: Stars Drive-In #3, 1402 N. County Road W.
- 100: Austin Montessori Magnet Elementary School, 901 N. Lee Ave.
- 100: Buddy West Elementary School, 2225 W. Sycamore Drive.
- 100: Cavazos Elementary School, 9301 W. 16th St.
- 100: McAlister's Deli #1360, 2744 N. County Road W.
