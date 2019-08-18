ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: August 9 through August 14

These are the food inspection scores for August 9 through August 14 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
AUG. 9
- 65: Los Antojitos, 1634 N. Tripp Ave.
- 84: Sleep Inn & Suites, 3101 E. Business 20.
- 90: Ramada Inn & Suites, 3001 E. Business 20.
AUG. 13
- 89: McAlister's Deli, 6950 E. Highway 191.
AUG. 14
- 100: Ector County Correctional Center, 2500 S. Highway 385.
- 100: Mexican Grill, 2400 S. Moss Ave.
