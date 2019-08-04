ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: July 8 through July 31

These are the food inspection scores for July 8 through July 31 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

JULY 8

94: Super Pollo, 722 N. Lee Ave.

Church's Chicken # 803, 1336 N. County Road West. 100: Casa Ortiz Restaurant, 503 N. Alleghaney Ave.

JULY 9

100: Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave.

JULY 10

100: Kent Kwik #216, 4117 Andrews Highway.

JULY 12

86: Baskin Robbins, 6900 Eastridge Road.

JULY 17

80: Frisky Brewing Company, 7050 Tres Hermanas Blvd.

JULY 18

94: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Contractor Appreciation, 4101 E. 42nd St.

JULY 19

94: Five Guys Hamburgers, 4101 E. 42nd St.

JULY 22

97: Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 3801 Andrews Highway.

JULY 23

94: Judy K's Kountry Kitchen, 7010 N. County Road West.

JULY 30

89: Golden Chick, 3117 Faudree Road.

JULY 31