  • August 4, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: July 8 through July 31 - Odessa American: Restaurant Report

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: July 8 through July 31

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Sunday, August 4, 2019 4:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: July 8 through July 31 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

These are the food inspection scores for July 8 through July 31 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

JULY 8

  • 94: Super Pollo, 722 N. Lee Ave.
  • 97: Church's Chicken # 803, 1336 N. County Road West.
  • 100: Casa Ortiz Restaurant, 503 N. Alleghaney Ave.

JULY 9

  • 100: Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave.
  • 100: Southside Senior Nutrition Center, 900 S. Dixie Blvd.

JULY 10

  • 100: Kent Kwik #216, 4117 Andrews Highway.
  • 100: Westside Senior Center, 2265 W. Sycamore Drive.

JULY 12

  • 86: Baskin Robbins, 6900 Eastridge Road.
  • 90: Stripes #5056, 101 W. Yukon Road.
  • 95: Kent Kwik #214, 6900 Eastridge Road.

JULY 17

  • 80: Frisky Brewing Company, 7050 Tres Hermanas Blvd.
  • 87: Quick Track #73, 2455 Kermit Highway.

JULY 18

  • 94: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Contractor Appreciation, 4101 E. 42nd St.

JULY 19

  • 94: Five Guys Hamburgers, 4101 E. 42nd St.

JULY 22

  • 97: Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 3801 Andrews Highway.

JULY 23

  • 94: Judy K's Kountry Kitchen, 7010 N. County Road West.
  • 97: McDonald’s #5741, 4115 Andrews Highway.

JULY 30

  • 89: Golden Chick, 3117 Faudree Road.
  • 98: Potbelly Sandwich Shop #556, 4925 E. 42nd St.

JULY 31

  • 86: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 4390 Tanglewood Lane.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.

Posted in on Sunday, August 4, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
77°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: NE at 8mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 97°/Low 75°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 76°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]