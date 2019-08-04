ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: July 8 through July 31

These are the food inspection scores for July 8 through July 31 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
JULY 8
- 94: Super Pollo, 722 N. Lee Ave.
- 97: Church's Chicken # 803, 1336 N. County Road West.
- 100: Casa Ortiz Restaurant, 503 N. Alleghaney Ave.
JULY 9
- 100: Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave.
- 100: Southside Senior Nutrition Center, 900 S. Dixie Blvd.
JULY 10
- 100: Kent Kwik #216, 4117 Andrews Highway.
- 100: Westside Senior Center, 2265 W. Sycamore Drive.
JULY 12
- 86: Baskin Robbins, 6900 Eastridge Road.
- 90: Stripes #5056, 101 W. Yukon Road.
- 95: Kent Kwik #214, 6900 Eastridge Road.
JULY 17
- 80: Frisky Brewing Company, 7050 Tres Hermanas Blvd.
- 87: Quick Track #73, 2455 Kermit Highway.
JULY 18
- 94: Lowe’s Home Improvement - Contractor Appreciation, 4101 E. 42nd St.
JULY 19
- 94: Five Guys Hamburgers, 4101 E. 42nd St.
JULY 22
- 97: Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 3801 Andrews Highway.
JULY 23
- 94: Judy K's Kountry Kitchen, 7010 N. County Road West.
- 97: McDonald’s #5741, 4115 Andrews Highway.
JULY 30
- 89: Golden Chick, 3117 Faudree Road.
- 98: Potbelly Sandwich Shop #556, 4925 E. 42nd St.
JULY 31
- 86: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 4390 Tanglewood Lane.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.