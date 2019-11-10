ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 30 through Nov. 6 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

OCT. 30

96: Bush's Chicken, 2701 Andrews Highway.

Bush's Chicken, 2701 Andrews Highway. 100: Permian Basin Hamburger Company, 520 N. Grant Ave.

OCT. 31

96: Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, 601 E. 38th St.

NOV. 1

98: Ireland Elementary School, 4301 Dawn Ave.

Ireland Elementary School, 4301 Dawn Ave. 100: Jack in the Box, 2672 N. County Road W.

NOV. 4

87: Dos Compadres, 4019 JBS Parkway.

NOV. 5

94: Mamasita's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 4214 Maple Ave.

Mamasita's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 4214 Maple Ave. 100: Ross Elementary School, 4620 N. Everglade Ave.

NOV. 6