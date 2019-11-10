ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 30 through Nov. 6 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
OCT. 30
- 96: Bush's Chicken, 2701 Andrews Highway.
- 100: Permian Basin Hamburger Company, 520 N. Grant Ave.
OCT. 31
- 96: Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, 601 E. 38th St.
NOV. 1
- 98: Ireland Elementary School, 4301 Dawn Ave.
- 100: Jack in the Box, 2672 N. County Road W.
NOV. 4
- 87: Dos Compadres, 4019 JBS Parkway.
NOV. 5
- 94: Mamasita's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 4214 Maple Ave.
- 100: Ross Elementary School, 4620 N. Everglade Ave.
NOV. 6
- 76: Jalisco's Drive-In, 350 N. FM 1936.
- 87: Whitehouse Meat Market, 7270 E. Highway 191.
