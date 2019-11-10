  • November 10, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 30 through Nov. 6. - Odessa American: Restaurant Report

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 30 through Nov. 6. Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 30 through Nov. 6 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

OCT. 30

  • 96: Bush's Chicken, 2701 Andrews Highway.
  • 100: Permian Basin Hamburger Company, 520 N. Grant Ave.

OCT. 31

  • 96: Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, 601 E. 38th St.

NOV. 1

  • 98: Ireland Elementary School, 4301 Dawn Ave.
  • 100: Jack in the Box, 2672 N. County Road W.

NOV. 4

  • 87: Dos Compadres, 4019 JBS Parkway.

NOV. 5

  • 94: Mamasita's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 4214 Maple Ave.
  • 100: Ross Elementary School, 4620 N. Everglade Ave.

NOV. 6

  • 76: Jalisco's Drive-In, 350 N. FM 1936.
  • 87: Whitehouse Meat Market, 7270 E. Highway 191.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.

Posted in on Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 52°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 23°
Cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 28°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]