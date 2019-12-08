ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Nov. 20 through Dec. 4

These are the food inspection scores for Nov. 20 through Dec. 4 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

NOV. 20

100: Torchy's Tacos, 306 E. Fifth St.

NOV. 21

87: Subway, 2450 W. Loop 338.

96: Domino's Pizza #6859, 2251 Linda Ave.

100: Ector College Prep Success Academy Field House, 809 W. Clements St.

NOV. 22

88: Flor De Odessa, 601 S. Crane Ave.

100: Market Street #675, 4950 E. 42nd St.

Market Street #675, 4950 E. 42nd St. 100: Subway, 2450 W. Loop 338.

NOV. 23

100: Downtown Street Market, 600 N. Lee Ave.

NOV. 24

100: Tejano Lowrider Show, 4201 N. Andrews Highway.

DEC. 2

94: Orchard Park of the Permian Basin, 8050 Dr. Emmett Headley Drive.

94: Wendy's, 2646 JBS Parkway.

96: Austin Montessori Magnet Elementary School, 901 N. Lee Ave.

Austin Montessori Magnet Elementary School, 901 N. Lee Ave. 96: Mi Piaci, 2607 N. Grandview Ave.

DEC. 3

97: Southern Maid Donuts, 2820 Andrews Highway.

99: Goliad Elementary School, 501 E. 52nd St.

100: Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 9400 Rainbow Drive.

Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 9400 Rainbow Drive. 100: Odessa Marriott Hotel and Downtown Convention Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

DEC. 4