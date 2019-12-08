  • December 8, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Nov. 20 through Dec. 4

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 4:00 am

These are the food inspection scores for Nov. 20 through Dec. 4 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

NOV. 20

  • 100: Torchy's Tacos, 306 E. Fifth St.

NOV. 21

  • 87: Subway, 2450 W. Loop 338.
  • 96: Domino's Pizza #6859, 2251 Linda Ave.
  • 100: Ector College Prep Success Academy Field House, 809 W. Clements St.

NOV. 22

  • 88: Flor De Odessa, 601 S. Crane Ave.
  • 100: Market Street #675, 4950 E. 42nd St.
  • 100: Subway, 2450 W. Loop 338.

NOV. 23

  • 100: Downtown Street Market, 600 N. Lee Ave.

NOV. 24

  • 100: Tejano Lowrider Show, 4201 N. Andrews Highway.

DEC. 2

  • 94: Orchard Park of the Permian Basin, 8050 Dr. Emmett Headley Drive.
  • 94: Wendy's, 2646 JBS Parkway.
  • 96: Austin Montessori Magnet Elementary School, 901 N. Lee Ave.
  • 96: Mi Piaci, 2607 N. Grandview Ave.

DEC. 3

  • 97: Southern Maid Donuts, 2820 Andrews Highway.
  • 99: Goliad Elementary School, 501 E. 52nd St.
  • 100: Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 9400 Rainbow Drive.
  • 100: Odessa Marriott Hotel and Downtown Convention Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

DEC. 4

  • 96: Johnson Elementary School, 6401 Amber Drive.
  • 97: Cameron Elementary School, 2401 W. Eighth St.
  • 100: Dr. Lee Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St.

