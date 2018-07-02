ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: June 19 through June 25

These are the food inspection scores for June 19 through June 25 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

JUNE 19

81: Buffet King, 4101 E. 42nd St.

91: Elva's Taco Casa, 807 Royalty Ave.

99: Five Guys Hamburgers, 4101 E. 42nd St.

100: McDonald's, 1800 E. Eighth St.

JUNE 25