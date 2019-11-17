ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Nov. 8 through Nov. 13

These are the food inspection scores for Nov. 8 through Nov. 13 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

NOV. 8

85: Stripes #2260, 807 N. FM 1936.

95: Jorge's Café, 3952 E. 42nd St.

96: Twin Peaks Restaurant, 5001 E. 42nd St.

100: Merry Market Place, 4201 N. Andrews Highway.

NOV. 12

78: Sid & Sam's Steakhouse, 1353 W. University Blvd.

91: T & T Donuts, 3117 Andrews Highway.

NOV. 13