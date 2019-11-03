  • November 3, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 24 through Oct. 30

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

OCT. 24

  • 97: Dairy Queen #21, 720 W. University Blvd.

OCT. 25

  • 77: MCM Eleganté Hotel, 5200 E. University Blvd.
  • 91: Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave.
  • 94: MCH Children's Miracle Network, 500 W. Fourth St.

OCT. 26

  • 94: Hannah's Food Truck, 2016 Magill St.
  • 100: Downtown Street Market, 600 N. Lee Ave.

OCT. 27

  • 100: Coffee Weirdo, 9903 McCraw Drive.
  • 100: Our Lady of San Juan Church, 905 Edgeport Drive.

OCT. 28

  • 100: Church's Chicken at Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.
  • 100: Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave.
  • 100: Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.
  • 100: Subway at Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.

OCT. 29

  • 100: DK #113, 651 W. 42nd St.

OCT. 30

  • 96: Sam Houston Elementary School, 300 E. 37th St.
  • 100: Gale Pond-Alamo Elementary School, 801 E. 23rd St.

