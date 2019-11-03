ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 24 through Oct. 30

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
OCT. 24
- 97: Dairy Queen #21, 720 W. University Blvd.
OCT. 25
- 77: MCM Eleganté Hotel, 5200 E. University Blvd.
- 91: Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave.
- 94: MCH Children's Miracle Network, 500 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 26
- 94: Hannah's Food Truck, 2016 Magill St.
- 100: Downtown Street Market, 600 N. Lee Ave.
OCT. 27
- 100: Coffee Weirdo, 9903 McCraw Drive.
- 100: Our Lady of San Juan Church, 905 Edgeport Drive.
OCT. 28
- 100: Church's Chicken at Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.
- 100: Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave.
- 100: Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.
- 100: Subway at Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.
OCT. 29
- 100: DK #113, 651 W. 42nd St.
OCT. 30
- 96: Sam Houston Elementary School, 300 E. 37th St.
- 100: Gale Pond-Alamo Elementary School, 801 E. 23rd St.
