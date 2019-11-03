ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 24 through Oct. 30

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

OCT. 24

97: Dairy Queen #21, 720 W. University Blvd.

OCT. 25

77: MCM Eleganté Hotel, 5200 E. University Blvd.

MCM Eleganté Hotel, 5200 E. University Blvd. 91: Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave.

Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave. 94: MCH Children's Miracle Network, 500 W. Fourth St.

OCT. 26

94: Hannah's Food Truck, 2016 Magill St.

Hannah's Food Truck, 2016 Magill St. 100: Downtown Street Market, 600 N. Lee Ave.

OCT. 27

100: Coffee Weirdo, 9903 McCraw Drive.

Coffee Weirdo, 9903 McCraw Drive. 100: Our Lady of San Juan Church, 905 Edgeport Drive.

OCT. 28

100: Church's Chicken at Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.

Church's Chicken at Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20. 100: Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave.

Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave. 100: Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.

Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20. 100: Subway at Road Ranger Truck Stop, 10490 W. I-20.

OCT. 29

100: DK #113, 651 W. 42nd St.

OCT. 30