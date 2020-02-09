  • February 9, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 4:00 am

These are the food inspection scores for Jan. 30 through Feb. 4 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

JAN. 30

  • 100: Berlanga's Sno Cones, 620 N. Kelly Ave.

FEB. 3

  • 100: Santa Maria Mexican Food, 2400 W. 11th St.

FEB. 4

  • 100: Refreskeria Don Clamato, 1000 S. Crane Ave.
  • 100: The Cuban 305 Sandwich and More, 620 N. Grandview Ave.

