  • January 26, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Jan. 9 through Jan. 22

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 4:00 am

These are the food inspection scores for Jan. 9 through Jan. 22 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

JAN. 9

  • 100: Burnett Elementary School, 3700 Permian Drive.
  • 100: Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St.

JAN. 10

  • 98: Ross Elementary School, 4620 N. Everglade Ave.

JAN. 16

  • 100: Hercules Barbecue, 13552 W. Stagecoach Drive.
  • 100: Odessa College Sports Center, 201 W. University Blvd.

JAN. 17

  • 94: Corn N Cup at Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St.
  • 94: Doughland, 4101 E. 42nd St.
  • 97: Panchito's Burritos & More, 1444 S. Grant Ave.
  • 100: Blanton Elementary School, 4101 Lynbrook Ave.
  • 100: Church's Chicken #803, 1336 N. County Road West.

JAN. 21

  • 98: Odessa Christian School, 2000 Doran Drive.

JAN. 22

  • 100: La Picosita, 2406 Walnut Ave.

