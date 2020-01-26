ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Jan. 9 through Jan. 22

These are the food inspection scores for Jan. 9 through Jan. 22 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

JAN. 9

100: Burnett Elementary School, 3700 Permian Drive.

100: Burnett Elementary School, 3700 Permian Drive.
100: Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St.

JAN. 10

98: Ross Elementary School, 4620 N. Everglade Ave.

JAN. 16

100: Hercules Barbecue, 13552 W. Stagecoach Drive.

100: Hercules Barbecue, 13552 W. Stagecoach Drive.
100: Odessa College Sports Center, 201 W. University Blvd.

JAN. 17

94: Corn N Cup at Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St.

94: Corn N Cup at Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St.
94: Doughland, 4101 E. 42nd St.

97: Panchito's Burritos & More, 1444 S. Grant Ave.

100: Blanton Elementary School, 4101 Lynbrook Ave.

100: Church's Chicken #803, 1336 N. County Road West.

JAN. 21

98: Odessa Christian School, 2000 Doran Drive.

JAN. 22