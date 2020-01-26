ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Jan. 9 through Jan. 22

These are the food inspection scores for Jan. 9 through Jan. 22 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
JAN. 9
- 100: Burnett Elementary School, 3700 Permian Drive.
- 100: Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St.
JAN. 10
- 98: Ross Elementary School, 4620 N. Everglade Ave.
JAN. 16
- 100: Hercules Barbecue, 13552 W. Stagecoach Drive.
- 100: Odessa College Sports Center, 201 W. University Blvd.
JAN. 17
- 94: Corn N Cup at Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St.
- 94: Doughland, 4101 E. 42nd St.
- 97: Panchito's Burritos & More, 1444 S. Grant Ave.
- 100: Blanton Elementary School, 4101 Lynbrook Ave.
- 100: Church's Chicken #803, 1336 N. County Road West.
JAN. 21
- 98: Odessa Christian School, 2000 Doran Drive.
JAN. 22
- 100: La Picosita, 2406 Walnut Ave.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.