  • January 12, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Dec. 19 through Jan. 8 - Odessa American: Restaurant Report

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Dec. 19 through Jan. 8

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 4:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Dec. 19 through Jan. 8 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

These are the food inspection scores for Dec. 19 through Jan. 8 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

DEC. 19

  • 100: Nimitz Middle School, 4900 Maple Ave.

DEC. 20

  • 98: Los Alamos Mexican Restaurant, 1307 N. Grant Ave.

JAN. 2

  • 97: Lapa Lapa, 6070 W. University Blvd.
  • 100: DK #135, 6013 W. University Blvd.
  • 100: Hannah's Food Truck, 2016 Magill St.
  • 100: Smoker's Outlet, 4098 W. University Blvd.

JAN. 3

  • 89: Lee's Avenue Restaurant, 1001 Electric St.

JAN. 7

  • 100: Ector Middle School, 809 W. Clements St.
  • 100: New Tech Odessa, 300 E. 29th St.
  • 100: Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Ave.
  • 100: San Jacinto Elementary School, 1000 W. 19th St.
  • 100: Travis Elementary School, 1400 S. Lee Ave.

JAN. 8

  • 100: Ector County ISD Warehouse, 1120 W. 10th St.
  • 100: Los Agaves, 3727 N. Andrews Highway.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.

Posted in on Sunday, January 12, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: S at 15mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 73°/Low 37°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]