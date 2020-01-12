ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Dec. 19 through Jan. 8

These are the food inspection scores for Dec. 19 through Jan. 8 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
DEC. 19
- 100: Nimitz Middle School, 4900 Maple Ave.
DEC. 20
- 98: Los Alamos Mexican Restaurant, 1307 N. Grant Ave.
JAN. 2
- 97: Lapa Lapa, 6070 W. University Blvd.
- 100: DK #135, 6013 W. University Blvd.
- 100: Hannah's Food Truck, 2016 Magill St.
- 100: Smoker's Outlet, 4098 W. University Blvd.
JAN. 3
- 89: Lee's Avenue Restaurant, 1001 Electric St.
JAN. 7
- 100: Ector Middle School, 809 W. Clements St.
- 100: New Tech Odessa, 300 E. 29th St.
- 100: Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Ave.
- 100: San Jacinto Elementary School, 1000 W. 19th St.
- 100: Travis Elementary School, 1400 S. Lee Ave.
JAN. 8
- 100: Ector County ISD Warehouse, 1120 W. 10th St.
- 100: Los Agaves, 3727 N. Andrews Highway.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.