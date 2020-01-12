ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Dec. 19 through Jan. 8

These are the food inspection scores for Dec. 19 through Jan. 8 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

DEC. 19

100: Nimitz Middle School, 4900 Maple Ave.

DEC. 20

98: Los Alamos Mexican Restaurant, 1307 N. Grant Ave.

JAN. 2

97: Lapa Lapa, 6070 W. University Blvd.

97: Lapa Lapa, 6070 W. University Blvd.

100: DK #135, 6013 W. University Blvd.

100: Hannah's Food Truck, 2016 Magill St.

100: Smoker's Outlet, 4098 W. University Blvd.

JAN. 3

89: Lee's Avenue Restaurant, 1001 Electric St.

JAN. 7

100: Ector Middle School, 809 W. Clements St.

100: New Tech Odessa, 300 E. 29th St.

100: Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

100: San Jacinto Elementary School, 1000 W. 19th St.

100: Travis Elementary School, 1400 S. Lee Ave.

JAN. 8