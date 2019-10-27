ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 17 through Oct. 23

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 17 through Oct. 23 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

OCT. 17

92: Burnett Elementary School, 3700 Permian Drive.

OCT. 18

73: Clamatos & More, 221 N. Moss Ave.

OCT. 21

100: Hays Elementary School, 1101 E. Monahans St.

OCT. 22

97: Dollar General #12248, 7001 Andrews Highway.

