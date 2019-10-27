ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 17 through Oct. 23

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 17 through Oct. 23 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
OCT. 17
- 92: Burnett Elementary School, 3700 Permian Drive.
- 100: San Jacinto Elementary School, 1000 W. 19th St.
OCT. 18
- 73: Clamatos & More, 221 N. Moss Ave.
- 100: Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St.
OCT. 21
- 100: Hays Elementary School, 1101 E. Monahans St.
- 100: St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1703 N. Adams Ave.
OCT. 22
- 97: Dollar General #12248, 7001 Andrews Highway.
- 97: Fat Jack’s Bakery, 309 W. Yukon Road.
OCT. 23
- 97: Blanton Elementary School, 4101 Lynbrook Ave.
- 100: Gonzales Elementary School, 2700 Disney St.
- 100: Whataburger #24, 3716 Andrews Highway.
