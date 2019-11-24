ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Nov. 13 through Nov. 19

These are the food inspection scores for Nov. 13 through Nov. 19 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

NOV. 13

Pollos Asados Rio Grande, 1200 S. Grant Ave. 98: Watt's Burger #1, 1208 S. Grant Ave.

NOV. 14

McDonald's #1316, 1800 E. Eighth St. 100: Lincoln Tower, 311 W. Fourth St.

NOV. 15

Frisky Brewing Company, 7050 Tres Hermanas Blvd. 93: Genghis Grill, 4301 E. 42nd St.

NOV. 18

Stripes #5042, 3210 W. 16th St. 100: DK #136, 3800 E. 52nd St.

DK #136, 3800 E. 52nd St. 100: Ector College Prep Success Academy Field House, 809 W. Clements St.

NOV. 19