Ector County Resturant Report: Aug. 27 through Sept. 3.

These are the food inspection scores for Aug. 27 through Sept. 3 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

AUG. 27

79: Super Pollo, 4101 Billy Hext Road.

88: Flor de Odessa, 601 S. Crane Ave.

AUG. 29

98: Great Western Dining Services at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

SEPT. 3