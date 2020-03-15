  • March 15, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: March 9 through March 10

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: March 9 through March 10

Posted: Sunday, March 15, 2020 4:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: March 9 through March 10

These are the food inspection scores for March 9 through March 10 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

MARCH 9

  • 100: Dollar Tree #08259, 3120 N. Andrews Highway.

MARCH 10

  • 100: El Sinaloense Mariscos and Bar, 512 N. Grant Ave.
  • 100: Floyd Gwin Little League Concession, 1015 N. County Road W.
  • 100: Odessa Regional Medical Center-West, 520 E. Sixth St.
  • 100: The Coffee Shop at ORMC, 520 E. Sixth St.

