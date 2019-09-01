ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: August 22 through August 23

These are the food inspection scores for August 22 through August 23 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

AUG. 22

>> 89: Refreskeria Don Clamato, 1000 S. Crane Ave.

>> 94: Mr. Menudo, 521 S. Crane Ave.

>> 97: Dumplins y Amigos Home Cooking Restaurant, 401 W. 42nd St.

>> 100: Delicia’s Restaurant, 716 W. Eighth St.

AUG. 23

>> 97: Volcano, 3952 E. 42nd St.