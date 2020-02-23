ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Feb. 7 through Feb. 17.

These are the food inspection scores for Feb. 7 through Feb. 17 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
FEB. 7
- 100: Shade Tree Salsa, 2401 Quail Park Place.
FEB. 13
- 99: Dunkin Donuts, 5934 W. I-20.
- 100: Medical Center Hospital Cafeteria, 500 W. Fourth St.
- 100: Quizno's at MCH Food Court, 500 W. Fourth St.
FEB. 17
- 100: El Tio Chapo, 1101 N. Kelly Ave.
