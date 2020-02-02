ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Jan. 22 through Jan. 29.

These are the food inspection scores for Jan. 22 through Jan. 29 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

JAN. 22

98: Chartwells Dining Services, 4901 E. University Blvd.

Jan. 23

100: La Picosita, 2406 Walnut Ave.

Jan. 27

97: Acatoy, 16500 W. I-20.

JAN. 28

97: Jalisco's To Go, 700 N. County Road W.

JAN. 29