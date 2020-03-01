  • March 1, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT:Feb. 18 through Feb. 26.

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT:Feb. 18 through Feb. 26.

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 4:00 am

Odessa American

These are the food inspection scores for Feb. 18 through Feb. 26 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

FEB. 18

>> 100: OHS Varsity Cheer, 1301 N. Dotsy Ave.

FEB. 21

>> 97: Target Lodging-Odessa East, 2575 E. Pearl St.

>> 100: Ector County Correctional Center, 2500 S. Highway 385.

FEB. 24

>> 100: Shrimpfest at Ellen No ë l Art Museum, 4909 E. University Ave.

FEB. 26

>> 100: Clover House, 823 Idlewood Lane.

