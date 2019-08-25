ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: August 15 through August 21

These are the food inspection scores for August 15 through August 21 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

AUG. 15

93: Taco Villa #14, 1910 N. County Road West.

AUG. 16

86: La Picosita, 2406 Walnut Ave.

AUG. 17

100: Low Riders Against Bullying, Downtown Odessa.

AUG. 19

97: Arby's #1521, 3805 Andrews Highway.

AUG. 21