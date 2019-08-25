ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: August 15 through August 21

These are the food inspection scores for August 15 through August 21 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
AUG. 15
- 93: Taco Villa #14, 1910 N. County Road West.
- 98: Susie's Grocery and Deli, 1524 E. Eighth St.
AUG. 16
- 86: La Picosita, 2406 Walnut Ave.
- 100: Super Pollo, 4101 Billy Hext Road.
AUG. 17
- 100: Low Riders Against Bullying, Downtown Odessa.
AUG. 19
- 97: Arby's #1521, 3805 Andrews Highway.
- 100: Medical Center Hospital Cafeteria, 500 W. Fourth St.
- 100: Super Pollo, 4101 Billy Hext Road.
AUG. 21
- 100: Montessori Mastery School of Odessa, 1415 N. Grandview Ave.
- 100: Quizno's at Medical Center Hospital Food Court, 500 W. Fourth St.
- 100: Starbucks, 540 W. Fifth St.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7714 for the main newsroom line.