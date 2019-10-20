ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 10 through Oct. 16

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
OCT. 10
- 100: Ector Middle School, 809 W. Clements St.
OCT. 11
- 88: Subway, 2450 W. Loop 338.
- 100: Johnson Elementary School, 6401 Amber Drive.
OCT. 15
- 96: Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 2321 E. 21st St.
OCT. 16
- 96: Bonham Middle School, 2201 E. 21st St.
- 96: Odessa Bingo, 1720 E. Eighth St.
