ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 10 through Oct. 16

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

OCT. 10

100: Ector Middle School, 809 W. Clements St.

OCT. 11

88: Subway, 2450 W. Loop 338.

Subway, 2450 W. Loop 338. 100: Johnson Elementary School, 6401 Amber Drive.

OCT. 15

96: Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 2321 E. 21st St.

OCT. 16