ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Oct. 3 through Oct. 9

These are the food inspection scores for Oct. 3 through Oct. 9 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

OCT. 3

88: Gilli's, 305 E. 19th St.

100: Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 9400 Rainbow Drive.

100: Cavazos Elementary School, 9301 W. 16th St.

100: Cliff's Food Wagon, 3005 Century Ave.

100: Rooster's Diner, 615 N. Sam Houston Ave.

OCT. 4

100: Nimitz Middle School, 4900 Maple Ave.

OCT. 8

100: Dr. Lee Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St.

100: New Tech Odessa, 300 E. 29th St.

OCT. 9