  • September 15, 2019

Ector County Resturant Report: Sept. 5 through Sept. 11

Ector County Resturant Report: Sept. 5 through Sept. 11

Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 7:00 am

Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 7:00 am

These are the food inspection scores for Sept. 5 through Sept. 11 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

SEPT. 5

  • 90: Pizza Hut #35508, 2113 Andrews Highway.
  • 100: God's Mercy Enterprises, 2125 E. Kermit Highway.

SEPT. 9

  • 80: BJ's Drive-In, 3021 N. Golder Ave.
  • 98: Taqueria Guadalajara, 1301 S. Crane Ave.
  • 100: Ector College Prep Eagles Booster Club, 809 W. Clements St.

SEPT. 11

  • 100: Cameron Elementary School, 2401 W. Eighth St.

Posted in on Sunday, September 15, 2019 7:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

