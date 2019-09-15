Ector County Resturant Report: Sept. 5 through Sept. 11

These are the food inspection scores for Sept. 5 through Sept. 11 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
SEPT. 5
- 90: Pizza Hut #35508, 2113 Andrews Highway.
- 100: God's Mercy Enterprises, 2125 E. Kermit Highway.
SEPT. 9
- 80: BJ's Drive-In, 3021 N. Golder Ave.
- 98: Taqueria Guadalajara, 1301 S. Crane Ave.
- 100: Ector College Prep Eagles Booster Club, 809 W. Clements St.
SEPT. 11
- 100: Cameron Elementary School, 2401 W. Eighth St.
