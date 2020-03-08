  • March 8, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Feb. 27 through March 4

Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2020 4:00 am

These are the food inspection scores for Feb. 27 through March 4 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.

Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).

A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.

FEB. 27

  • 97: Clover House, 300 N. Jackson Ave.
  • 100: Clover House, 700 N. Dixie Blvd.
  • 100: Denny’s Restaurant, 105 W. 42nd St.

FEB. 28

  • 100: K.A.Y.'s Mexican Food, 1756 Longbranch Road.
  • 100: Saucedo Tamale Factory, 287 S. Grandview Ave.

MARCH 3

  • 100: Starbucks, 540 W. Fifth St.

MARCH 4

  • 94: Door of Hope Mission, 200 W. First St.
  • 96: Jersey Girl Pizza, 4007 JBS Parkway.
  • 98: Chicken Express, 121 E. 42nd St.

