ECTOR COUNTY RESTAURANT REPORT: Feb. 27 through March 4

These are the food inspection scores for Feb. 27 through March 4 performed by the Ector County Health Department. Violations dock points, with a perfect score starting at 100.
Texas Food Establishment Rules now use a 3, 2, 1 point system (no longer 5, 4, or 3), equating to Priority violations (3 points), Priority Foundation violations (2 Points) and Core violations (1 point).
A score of 70 or less requires the immediate shutdown of the restaurant until the violations are corrected and a new inspection is done. Closure is subject to corrective action being made onsite.
FEB. 27
- 97: Clover House, 300 N. Jackson Ave.
- 100: Clover House, 700 N. Dixie Blvd.
- 100: Denny’s Restaurant, 105 W. 42nd St.
FEB. 28
- 100: K.A.Y.'s Mexican Food, 1756 Longbranch Road.
- 100: Saucedo Tamale Factory, 287 S. Grandview Ave.
MARCH 3
- 100: Starbucks, 540 W. Fifth St.
MARCH 4
- 94: Door of Hope Mission, 200 W. First St.
- 96: Jersey Girl Pizza, 4007 JBS Parkway.
- 98: Chicken Express, 121 E. 42nd St.
