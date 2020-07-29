  • July 29, 2020

Protein packed pancakes with a lemon-syrup fruit topping

Protein packed pancakes with a lemon-syrup fruit topping

Posted: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 3:30 am

By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets' Lifestyle Desk

Like many of you out there, I am a huge fan of making homemade pancakes on Saturday mornings. However, pancakes are considered to be bread — which makes them predominantly carbohydrates.

But, that does not stop them from being delicious! So, here is a little bit of a makeover on this delightful breakfast food with amped up protein content!

Protein is an important component of a healthy diet. It helps keep you full, is part of every cell, so thus protein is necessary for structure, functions and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs. It also plays a role in hormone regulation, antibody production and transportation within the body.

With the simple addition of cottage cheese to the pancake batter, the protein content is increased, and there is an added serving of dairy for some bonus calcium! The added protein and dairy serving made a simple pancake recipe more nutritious and it tastes delicious!

Now, let’s top those pancakes.

With stone fruits being in season, they make the perfect fruit syrup topping. Stone fruits are any fruits that have a pit in the middle (nectarines, plums, peaches, cherries, and apricots).

You can store most of these on the counter until ripe, then store in the refrigerator until ready to eat. The exception would be cherries. They always need to be stored in the refrigerator.

From high fiber content to being a good source of antioxidants, these fruits have countless health benefits! Cherries also have a melatonin like effect, which means they may help promote sleep.

These fruits pack a huge punch in preventing chronic diseases. Not to mention, they taste delicious on top of these pancakes! The natural sweetness is the perfect combination with the pancakes and it helps keep the added sugar to a minimum.

Fruit salad with a lemon-syrup

Recipe:

  • 5 to 7 pounds ripe stone fruit (We used peaches, nectarines, and cherries, but could also use plums and apricots)
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Instructions:

  • 1. In a small saucepan, mix sugar, water, and lemon juice and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Stir to dissolve the sugar
  • 2. Remove liquid from heat and set aside. Let steep for at least 15 minutes.
  • 3. While syrup is steeping, wash and pit the fruit and cut into bite-sized pieces.
  • 4. Mix fruit in a large bowl and drizzle with the syrup. Refrigerate for at least an hour or up to 1 to 2 days.
  • 5. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Recipe:

  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

  • 1. Mix the eggs, cottage cheese, vanilla, and milk in a bowl. In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and stir to combine.
  • 2. Heat a griddle over medium heat. Spray the griddle with non-stick cooking spray. Using a small measuring cup, pour batter for four pancakes on the griddle. Allow the batter to cook several minutes until the underside of the pancakes are golden brown.
  • 3. Carefully turn the pancakes with a spatula and allow them to cook on the second side until golden brown. Remove pancakes to warm plates. Repeat the process until all the batter is cooked and then enjoy!

Posted in on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 3:30 am.

