Peanut butter dip: An after work or school snack

This recipe has been favorite for my kids as an after school snack, or, honestly anytime of the day. As many kids head back to school, in one form or another, a snack is still in order! Peanut butter to the rescue.

Peanuts are interesting little guys. While peanuts seem as American as apple pie, they are actually native to South America. They are a legume, similar to a pea or bean. Peanuts come from a plant, grown in the ground, unlike nuts that grow on trees. But, nutritionally, peanuts do tend to “act” like tree nuts.

About half of their weight comes from fat, which is a mix of monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats. The rest of the peanut is made of carbohydrates (some fiber) and protein. Thus, it’s used as a source of plant-based protein, vitamin E, magnesium and potassium. Most Americans don’t get enough magnesium, so it’s always a good idea to add it when possible.

The cream cheese adds some calcium, but it can also add some calories. Consider adding just half the amount of cream cheese and replacing the remaining half with non-fat plain Greek yogurt. Bonus to doing that is that it adds some probiotics!

Instead of adding sugar to sweeten, honey can be used. Raw, unfiltered local honey specifically. This may help reduce the effects of seasonal allergies. It also tends to have antioxidants which may help prevent heart disease and some types of cancer. But the best reason to use honey instead of sugar is that honey tends to taste sweeter to us, thus we can use less. I cut the original recipe down from 3/4 cup sugar to 1/2 cup honey. Feel free to use even less.

Try this recipe at home. Serve it with sliced apples for an extra dose of fiber and vitamin C. Not to mention we are beginning to enter apple season, so it’s a great time to explore new apples! Graham crackers and apple chips are also delicious with this peanut butter dip.

One more note: if peanut butter is not your thing, try substituting another nut butter or sunflower seed butter. It will still be delicious!