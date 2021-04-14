Parmesan Oat Crusted Chicken

A lot of people are familiar with old fashioned rolled oats, and many have probably fixed it for breakfast at one point in time. This is a pretty common use for oats, but dietitians are all about being creative with traditional ingredients.

So, we thought it would be fun to take a very common breakfast item and breathe new life into it. Have you ever tried using oats to bread chicken breasts and then bake the filets?

Preparing chicken like this is a simple and healthy swap that has great health benefits! By adding the oats, you have amped up the fiber content of the chicken without making sacrifices in the flavor department.

Typically, eating foods that are breaded like this recipe has a connotation for being unhealthy, high in fat, and not something included in a heart healthy diet. BUT, this recipe uses oats instead of white flour to bread the chicken. And, instead of deep frying the chicken, the filets are simply baked in the oven.

Since oats are considered a whole grain the fiber content of the meal is increased significantly. These two simple swaps can take a fat-packed meal and turn it into a heart healthy powerhouse!

Eating foods that are high in fiber increases the feeling of fullness and decreases your risk of chronic disease. Studies have shown that diets higher in fiber reduced the risk of heart disease by up to 40 percent. Further, oats are considered a whole grain and provide vital nutrients like B Vitamins, Magnesium, Selenium and Iron.

All of these combine to help the body function at its optimum and protect your heart from chronic diseases. Pair the chicken with a side of fresh, frozen, or low sodium canned vegetables for a well-balanced dinner tonight!