One Pan Autumn Chicken Dinner

This meal is just in time for a fall day. It’s easy to put together and the best part is that it is all cooked in one pan! Easy prep, easy cooking and easy clean-up makes for a great meal in my book! Not to mention it’s delicious and nutritious.

September also ushers in National Family Meals Month™. With all the craziness that 2020 has brought us, one of the things that has shifted as a result is more people are cooking at home. Some people are enjoying that, others have recipe fatigue, and some may just be tired of cooking.

All that aside, there is great benefit to eating more meals at home. We tend to see fruit and vegetable consumption increase as family meals at home increase, which is great for our physical health. But one benefit that may not be as obvious is that family meals keep us connected at the dinner table.

This is equally important to our mental health, helping us to better navigate during life’s challenges. Eating together also strengthens family bonds and helps to deepen relationships.

It’s also helpful to learn more about family heritage. Perhaps that happens through traditional food that is served or through stories shared at the table from various generations. Meals can be a great teaching tool. Let the kids help prepare the meal. Ask grandparents to share a favorite recipe to recreate. Share the meal. Share the stories.

To get things started, below is an easy, one dish meal. Sometimes finding that balance of protein, carbs, fiber, fats and good taste can seem like a big challenge.

The chicken brings some great protein to this dish. The sweet potato brings some great vitamin A to the dish while the Brussel sprouts, apples, and shallots bring some great potassium, vitamin C and fiber. The olive oil helps with the good fats and some vitamin E. So what about taste? That’s where the vinegar, herbs, salt, pepper and even a little bacon come in to do their job.

What a great way to sneak some great nutrition while serving up lots of flavor!