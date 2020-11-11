November is for the turkey (subs)!

What makes an epic sandwich you might ask? Ask different people this and they can usually point you in the direction of their favorite place to get it.

What about that sandwich makes it so special? For some, it could be the quality of ingredients, others the simplicity of it, and others the big bold flavors that keep you coming back for another bite.

There is a delicate balance between all of those plus how to make it a little more health focused.

For the bread there are quite a few options to choose from! Sometimes you are ready for a good, chewy bread. Or maybe you would like a lower carb bread. Our favorite lighter options are the Sandwich Thins, Thomas Lite English muffins or Nature’s Own Double Fiber Bread.

You could even skip the bread all together and use cheese wraps, such as Folios Cheese Wraps.

Now for the meat. We have no shortage of quality selection when it comes to this category. If you are looking for sliced deli meats, United Supermarkets and Market Street are the largest national carriers of Boar’s Head and plenty of their selection comes in a heart healthy alternative.

Here, we are striving for 2-3 oz., which is about the size of a deck of cards to keep us full and satisfied.

Now, everyone’s favorite, the cheese. Adding some creamy goodness to a sandwich is almost always a must! If you’re wanting to step out and be a little adventurous in this area, head to the cheese counter in our stores and ask for a sample of the cheese you see yourself wanting.

We just tried the Red Dragon Horseradish cheddar and it was delicious! If you want to play it a little more safe, find a familiar flavor that goes well. We could never say no to a goat cheese since it goes well with both sweet and savory items.

Next, something a little different — fruit. You’re probably thinking fruit? On a sandwich? Yup, we’re going there!

Stone fruits do surprisingly well, think peaches, apricots, cherries, nectarines, etc. Apples and pears are also great additions. You can opt for their fresh, dried, and canned self. You could also do a jam or jelly, but watch the portion size!

Now, for the veggies. Veggies are full of delicious flavors and nutrients and a favorite part of ours when it comes to build your own sandwich restaurants.

Have you ever accidentally overstuffed your sandwich with a few extra peppers and onions or spinach? Cue the easy hack of sautéing down your veggies to be able to add more, if you have leftovers from the night before! It’s an easy way to not only reduce food waste, but also to amp up the flavor in a simple way.

Depending on the overall mood of your sandwich the “extras” or “add ons” can really amplify, or take away, its flavors. Things like sauces and additional toppings can be really fun when in the right combo.

Some of our favorites include: hummus, pesto, pickled onions, sun dried tomatoes, olives, pickles, Freak Flag Sauces, Blue Top Sauce, mustard, avocado, etc.

Ok, so let’s get you started with an easy and November-appropriate sandwich!